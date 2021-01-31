Iran writes letter about removing sanctions to IAEA

Speaking to the reporters, Gharibabadi said that main points of the report are as follows:

** US unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on 8 May 2018 and re-imposition of the sanctions, imposing new sanctions under new pretexts and changing their names, pressuring other countries and private companies to make them follow the US failed policy of maximum pressure;

** European Union and European troika’s not taking appropriate measures by to practically guarantee Iranian interests and to effectively counter the US sanctions and compensating for them from the aspect of effects of the sanctions – despite Iran’s one-year long strategic patience and 15 consecutive reports of the IAEA chief;

** Deterioration of conditions of the JCPOA due to European parties’ lack of loyalty to their commitments, including financial, banking, insurance, trade, energy, and investment issues and Iran’s not practically enjoying the nuclear deal;

** Disruption of the balance between commitments and the give and take stipulated in the JCPOA, and provision of legal grounds under articles 26 and 37 of the deal for Iran’s partial or total halt of its commitments;

** Taking up the policy made up of excessive demand, inaction toward commitments, sabotage and assassination of (Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian prominent defense and nuclear scientist), or supporting this policy through silence against destructive moves – despite Iran’s measures in the framework of the JCPOA and continuation of complete and transparent cooperation with the Agency.

He added that the report also says that the law of Majlis is de facto a decision calibrated in proportion to former US President Donald Trump’s measures in the past few years and the inaction of other parties of the deal with the purpose to provide another chance to save the deal through removing the sanctions so that the lost balance restores.

The report also says that all the reciprocal measures of Iran are under the IAEA's supervision and verification, and provided that all the parties do their commitments and the sanctions are removed, they are all reversible.

