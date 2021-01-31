Regional issues not related to JCPOA: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Mohammad Irani said that this is while regional issues are not related to the JCPOA and these issues should only be dealt with the participation of all the countries of the region with no foreign interference.

Irani said when speaking about the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, one should have in mind that each of these countries has different political, economic, and social structures, as well as different definitions of authority, security, and the like.

Saying that the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council is not a coherent and interwoven collection, he added that the fact that they do not welcome cooperation with Iran can have different reasons, but the main point may be that they lack a common definition of issues like security, authority, and hegemony.

Irani went on to say that interferences of some trans-regional parties have been creating distance, causing fear, and injecting mistrust in the region.

Lack of trust is among the obstacles in the path of dialog among regional countries, he said, adding that trust-making in the region requires a lot of effort to reach a common definition of security, authority, and hegemony.

Reminding Iranian plans for the promotion of regional cooperation, he said Iran proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) in which was proposed the ways to reach a common definition in a way that no party gains hegemony.

He also referred to sabotages made by some regional states during the nuclear talks of Iran with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, and said later the same attempts carried in the form of support for former US President Donald Trump.

Certain regional states have expressed their inclination to be a part of negotiations regarding the JCPOA, while Iran considers the negotiations finished and opposes reopening the issue and the presence of any third party.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday in a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Nasser al-Sabah that Iran will not hold any talks with 5+1 countries on any issue other than implementing the JCPOA, and it is ready to speak about security in the Persian Gulf region only with the countries in the region without any foreign interference.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish