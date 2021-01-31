Speaker urges US to demonstrate commitment to lifting sanctions

Qalibaf made the remarks in his address to formal session of Majlis on Sunday in reaction to preconditions set by US new Secretary of State Antony Blinken to return the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Referring to his recent visit to Fordow nuclear site, the Majlis speaker said he was happy that the centrifuges are rotating once again.

With the centrifuges now rotating with 20% uranium enrichment, the country’s foreign diplomacy has a full hand in any future negotiations, he said.

The Majlis speaker said that the Iranian people have the experience of JCPOA before their eyes and are not naive to overlook the cash for credit promises.

