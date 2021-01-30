Envoy calls on Iranian companies to attend Sulaymaniyah Fair in Iraq

Shoushtari invited capable Iranian companies to participate in the 14th International Trade Fair of Sulaymaniyah (DBX 2021), which is scheduled to be held on March 10-15, 2021 at the Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition Center in Iraq.

Referring to the opportunities for strengthening the economic and commercial relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Sulaymaniyah, he introduced the International Exhibition of Sulaymaniyah as a prestigious exhibition in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He called the presence of Iranian companies in the exhibition a good opportunity to introduce the high capabilities of reputable Iranian companies and exporters.

3266**2050

