Iran 5th country in manufacturing ACU technology

The accomplishment was announced at the 15th Auto Parts Int’l Exhibition underway in Tehran when Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini took part in a ceremony in which the Iran-made ACU was unveiled.

Previously Japan, Germany, China and the USA produced the ACU which detects and evaluates the severity of an accident and then triggers the appropriate restraint systems.

Some 200 domestic companies have attended the 15th Auto Parts Int’l Exhibition being held at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

