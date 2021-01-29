FM Zarif outlines Iran's vision for stable peace in Caucasus

Pointing to the importance of relations between Iran and Turkey, Zarif exchanged views on cooperation in the field of transit, trade, energy, as well as mutual efforts to address the problems of companies and economic activists both in Iran and Turkey.

He exchanged views on regional issues in the four capitals of the region and outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran's vision over the end of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the present opportunity to restore calm and stability in the region in light of economic cooperation.

Referring to the importance of relations between Iran and Turkey, Cavusoglu stressed the importance of implementing the agreements between the two countries on transport, trade, and energy.

He hoped that economic cooperation will develop given the eighth round of Tehran-Ankara joint commission on economic cooperation is scheduled to convene in Tehran in the near future.

Iran-Turkey strategic meetings, Trilateral Meeting of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan, Astana summit on Peace Process in Syria, Syria issues and the recent constitutional meeting in Geneva, trilateral cooperation between Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan, cooperation on coronavirus and vaccines were among other topics the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed.

At the last leg of his regional tour, FM Zarif arrived in Turkey to hold talks with Turkish authorities on regional and bilateral issues.

The Iranian foreign minister visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, discussing recent developments in the Caucasus region as well as mutual ties with officials of the respective countries.

