AFC condoles ex-Persepolis Midfielder's death

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in its official account in Instagram, said: "Our heartfeld condolences to the family and friends of Mehrdad Minavand who passed away in Tehran after a battle with COVID-19".

Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Mehrdad Minavand passed away because of COVID-19 on Wednesday night. He was 45.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Laleh Hospital in Tehran on January, 21, 2021.

Minavand represented Iran national football team in the 1998 World Cup.

The left winger played for Persepolis five years. Minavand also was a member of Austrain club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium.

