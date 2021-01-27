Iran, top-3 in terms of growth in steel output, report says  

The report puts Iran in the third place after Uzbekistan and Moldavia.

Iran still maintains its place as world’s 10th biggest steel producer by producing more than 29 million tons of the product in 2020, the report said.

Iran has been world’s 10th biggest steel producer and the main steel producer of the Middle East region over the past years.

World Steel Association put the average steel production growth of its member countries in 2020 at 0.9%, while Iran’s steel production growth in this year has been reported to be 13.4%.

