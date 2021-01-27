Shamkhani: Iran will not recognize any group to seize power by war in Afghanistan

Speaking in a meeting with head of Taliban delegation Abdul Ghani Baradar, Shamkhani referred to background of US sinister acts and warmongering in the region, saying that the US is not seeking for peace and security in Afghanistan.

The US’ strategy is to continue conflict and bloodshed among different groups in Afghanistan, he said.

The US is showing off initiating peace talks aiming to create dead-end in peace process in Afghanistan, he added.

The US wants to accuse Afghan groups of creating insecurity and instability in Afghanistan, he noted.

Shamkhani called for participation of all Afghan parties to determine Afghanistan’s fate.

Referring to security at common borders with Iran, he underlined that Taliban must cooperate with Afghan government in fighting terrorism and any insecurity and ISIS movements in the country.

Meanwhile, Ghani Baradar presented a report on peace process in Afghanistan and said that Trump exercised no commitment to peace agreement to be implemented in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan does not trust US and will fight terrorism and the US mercenaries, he added.

Referring to participation of all Afghan tribes in the future of Afghanistan, he stressed safeguarding Afghanistan common borders with Iran and expressed Taliban commitment in this regard.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that participation of all Afghan groups in negotiations is the only way to maintain sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Taliban political delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning and they were received by officials of the Foreign Ministry, Khatibzadeh noted.

Pointing to the schedule of the trip, he said that the Afghan delegation is to hold talks with Iranian foreign minister, Iran’s special envoy on Afghanistan affairs and some other officials.

