Iran elected as president of APDIM governing council

The 5th Meeting of the APDIM Governing Council affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) was held online on Tuesday in the presence of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

At the meeting, the members of APDIM Governing Council elected the Islamic Republic of Iran as the head of the APDIM Governing Council.

Head of the governing council of APDIM, Hamid Pourmohammadi made the remarks in the webinar.

Pointing to the pivotal role of reducing disaster risks in expanding development programs, as well as the importance of ESCAP members' cooperation in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, he called for the development of regional and international cooperation to reduce the effects of natural disasters.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish