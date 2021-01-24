Iran health minister concerned about circulation of COVID-19

Speaking during a conference, he said that lowering the daily death toll to double digits was a great achievement, however, warning about the possibility of beginning of a new wave of disease.

What worries the health officials is the circulation of the disease from one Iranian city to another, Namaki said, adding that the travels have to be strictly controlled.

The minister said that the new variant of the virus is very complicated and every moment reveals a special form of itself which is different from the previous ones.

The new COVID variant also has very high pathogenicity and mortality, Namaki said.

“The new virus is not restricted to Europe and can spread in any climate, even if we control all the ways,” he said.

