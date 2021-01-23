Gas condensate production in joint South Pars Gas Field increasing

Behzad Salari, head of plant production (4th gas plant) at South Pars gas company, made the remarks while speaking to IRNA.

About 18.1 million barrels of gas condensate have been produced in the refinery in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020), Salari said.

Salari added that the production of gas condensate in the refinery has witnessed a 14-percent increase while being compared with the preceding year in which the figure has been 15.9.

During the tenure of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who took office for the first time in August 2013, the gas production of the South Pars Gas Field has increased over twofold.

Iran's gas exports have increased after growth made in the production of gas in South Pars.

South Pars gas field shared with Qatar and called North Dome by Qatari side is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

Iran currently exports an average of 80 million cubic meters of gas a day.

