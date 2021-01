The chamber welcomes India's equipping and development of the port, the communiqué added.

Iran's Chabahar port could be a good option for business enhancement when Afghan traders encounter many restrictions from the Pakistani side, it noted.

The communiqué has been released in the wake of the reports published in the Indian media that New Delhi is determined to speed up investment in Chabahar port.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish