Who benefits more from ceasefire in Lebanon?

This article aims to examine whether the ceasefire is more advantageous for the Zionist regime or Hezbollah.

From the very beginning, the Zionist regime had declared the ceasefire a failure to achieve its strategic goals of weakening Hezbollah's infrastructure and combat power and securing a significant victory on the ground in southern Lebanon. Therefore, accepting the ceasefire is seen as a serious failure of the regime at this stage of the events.

This 60-day ceasefire will definitely be more tactically beneficial for Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Israeli regime has never faced any issues in acquiring equipment in the past year, with the US arsenal being at its service and its weaponry being replenished every few days.

On the other hand, Hezbollah has faced severe restrictions in obtaining and using new weapons. Therefore, if the ceasefire provides Hezbollah with a chance to re-equip and rebuild, the group will gain more benefits.

The Zionist regime is not reliable for agreements and has violated the 2006 agreement over 30,000 times. Hezbollah is well aware of its opponent and will remain vigilant, keeping their fingers on the trigger.

However, one hypothesis that should not be ignored is that under certain circumstances, the Resistance Axis could turn the temporary ceasefire in southern Lebanon into a ceasefire in Gaza as well.

For Hezbollah, the time to rebuild quickly and more robustly has begun, while the Israeli regime is entering a larger stage of psychological and operational conflict.

Immediately after the announcement of the ceasefire, severe criticisms from political parties and figures of the Zionist regime were directed at prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Numerous polls indicate the anger and frustration of the residents of the occupied territories.

