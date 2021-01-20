Iran's Foreign Ministry issues statement on senior US officials' crimes

The statement said: "In order to implement the law of confronting human rights violations as well as adventurous and terrorist actions of the United States in the West Asia region (approved by the Iranian legislators in 2017), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs puts the following American officials for committing terrorist crimes and supporting terrorism on the sanctions list of the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump supported terrorist actions against the Iranian people, provided terrorist groups with ammunitions and training to wreak havoc in the West Asia region, and aided and abetted repressive regimes such as the Zionist regime. He also ordered the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who played an effective role in fighting terrorism.

Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, played a key role in US crimes against Iran and its civilians. Pompeo supported heinous acts of the Zionist regime and the terrorist group of ISIS (DAESH), and endorsed US intervention in regional affairs.

Mark Speer, former US Secretary of Defense, and Christopher Miller, acting US Secretary of Defense, played key role in planning and conducting the Trump administration's policies in the region, including the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq as well as providing extremist groups with money.

Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, played an instrumental role in implementing the so-called maximum pressure against Iran. He was active in imposing economic sanctions on the Iranian institutes and individuals.

Jared Kouchner, a senior adviser to President Trump, played a role in implementing belligerent measures against Iran and backing the Zionist regime.

Andrea Gacki, head of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury pushed forward a set of anti-Iran measures, including the imposition of unilateral sanctions.

According to international legal norms, Iran considers the illegal sanctions as a blatant violation of international regulations based on the UN Charter. The aforementioned sanctions are imposed on the American officials in order to pave the ground for Iran to stand against unilateral actions and bullying policies of the United States."

