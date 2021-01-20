Iran's UN envoy reacts to US arresting Iranian scientist

"It is unfortunate to hear of the arrest of Dr. Afrasiabi on spurious charges, in the waning hours of the Trump administration, which is well-known for its anti-Iranian bigotry and bias," Miryousefi said.

"Dr. Afrasiabi has not been working as an agent of the Mission and only as a university professor, and an expert on international relations," he added.

He further explained that Afrasiabi "has provided consultations to the Mission on international issues and his working relationship with us has been open and fully transparent since the beginning."

The US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi has been arrested at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, for the alleged illegal activities.

It claimed that Afrasiabi was actually a secret employee of the Government of Iran and the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (IMUN) who was being paid to spread their propaganda.

