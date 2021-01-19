President Rouhani: Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination soon

Addressing a meeting of the heads of the specialized committees of the National Task Force to Fight the COVID-19 on Tuesday, President Rouhani said that his government prioritizes the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine.

"If there had not been sanctions and the problems created by the terrorist Trump administration, Iran would have started the vaccination process much sooner," the Iranian president said.

President Rouhani reiterated that the necessary measures have been taken to purchase the vaccines despite the restrictions and creating problems, and said, "The first shipment of the vaccines approved by the Iranian Health Ministry will arrive in Iran within the coming months and the vaccination procedure will starts as per the national document framework.

The Iranian president said that supervision should take place over the production of domestically-made vaccines.

"Preventing the outbreak of the fourth wave of coronavirus which can be very dangerous is very important and the organization should work in a coordinated manner together," he concluded.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish