Iran maintains active deterrence in anti-aircraft warfare, says defense official

Jalali made the remarks on Tuesday at a local ceremony focusing on ways to save achievements of the Sacred Defense 1980-1988.

Jalali said that major deterrence in air defense against high-altitude aircraft including destruction of reconnaissance drones are regarded as Iranian achievements during maximum pressure period and sanctions.

Iranian deterrence against military threats as far as the enemy maintains maximum pressure strategy and possible military action, are envisaged in active deterrence, he said.

He said that Iran's decisive military response to the US Ain al-Assad airbase was unique, adding, "Iran was the only country that gave a military response to the US aggression after the World War II.

* Iran did not retreat against Trump even one step

The Islamic Republic of Iran, like in the past, emphasizes its goals and there is no retreat, Jalali said, adding that the Iranian Parliament legislation of the anti-sanction plan and the emphasis of the heads of the three branches of Government and the Supreme Leader on the implementation of the law shows that our strategy has become more dynamic and moving ahead.

** All three Trump 's goals have failed against Iran

Jalali said that at present and in the final days of the maximum pressure on the enemy's success in achieving its goals, the enemy's goals in this stage were the ultimate goal, the surrender of Iran without reservation and negotiations to give in to the list of 12 preconditions, all of which Trump's goals have failed.

Explaining the enemy's actions to the maximum pressure strategy, he said, "Raising military threats by United States, movements of military hardware such as drones, B-52 bombers and F-35 bombers are considered as the US military threats which were doomed to failure.

