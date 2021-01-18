Iran’s Qeshm, island of wonders

One of the places that are unfairly overshadowed by the big names of Shiraz, Esfahan, Tabriz, and the like, is the biggest Iranian island, located in the northern margin of the Persian Gulf right at the western mouth of the Strait of Hormuz.

Apart from the Portuguese Castle, made in 1507, Qeshm hosts a long list of mostly natural tourist attractions than need to be introduced to the world.

Portuguese Castle, Qeshm Island

Tourists can also feast their eyes on the rare and painfully beautiful scenery found in diverse nature of Qeshm Global Geopark.

*** Star Valley

Not far from the Town of Qeshm exists the Star Valley that is the most visited among the geosites of the 1500-square-kilometer island. Called “Estala Kaftah” (the Fallen Star) by the locals, the valley is a unique place to study soil erosion caused by rainstorms and winds.

Star Valley, Qeshm Island

*** Harra Forests

Located in the wet and muddy areas of the intertidal wetland between Qeshm Island and the Iranian mainland, the mangrove forests of Qeshm mainly consist of Avicenna marina, a species that was named for Avicenna, the great Iranian scientist and philosopher.

Despite being quite homogenous in its plant composition, Harra Forest is home to a very diverse animal life.

Harra Forests, Qeshm Island

*** Namakdan Salt Complex

Six-kilometer in length, Namakdan cave is the longest salt cave in the world. Geologically speaking, salt domes appear where weak surface structures and openings let the light salt beneath move up. You may even see salt caves, salt springs, and salt falls. Rain water may wash away some salt and open cave-like structures. Some parts of the cave are big enough for one to walk in; others may need some crawling.

Namakdan Cave

*** British Cemetery

Located 135 kilometers from the town of Qeshm, the place is a reminder of the colonization period. It dates back to the time of Fat’h-Ali Shah (1797 – 1834). The graveyard hosts the bodies of British officials, watchmen, and other military men.

British Cemetery

*** Tala Wells

In the past there were 366 wells, equal to the number of days in a leap year, about 100 of which still exist. It said they were dug 400 years ago to support the people of the island during rainless periods.

Tala Wells

*** Naz Islands

Near Qeshm, a few hundred meters offshore, one can see small islets that join the big island during low tide. The narrow pathways are really amazing to stroll on. A huge number of native and migratory birds can be easily spotted here.

Naz Islands

*** Bibi Ab-Anbar

Bibi Ab-Anbar, literally means cistern of Bibi (an obsolete word meaning grandma), was made about 200 years ago by the wife of the ruler of Qeshm Island for the natives to use.

Bibi Ab-Anbar

*** Khorbas Caves

Khorbas Caves are a nature-made complex caves that were expanded and used as a place of worship. The natural formation of the caves dates back to 10 million years ago and the human interference with those to about 1,500 years ago. They have a number of interior corridors, halls and rooms, which show they accommodated a population.

Khorbas Caves

As a free trade zone, the island also has traditional bazaars and modern shopping malls.

Qeshm traditional bazaar

Qeshm shopping malls

