Legal Oil trade with Iran, a long-standing demand in Pakistan

The legalization of trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially fuel products, is one of the long-standing demands of the Pakistani business community, especially the residents of Balochistan, as a neighboring province.

Imports of basic goods from Iran to Balochistan in Pakistan is the main source of catering the needs of the residents of the province, but in recent days the implementation of a comprehensive plan to combat smuggling, especially the prevention of illegal fuel imports has raised concerns among the people of Balochistan.

A few weeks after the implementation of the comprehensive operation to combat smuggling, especially the illegal import of fuel to Pakistan, has been carried out throughout the country, especially in the province of Balochistan, and so far hundreds of fuel stations have been closed for buying and selling smuggled fuel.

Pakistani Balochistan’s government announces support for anti-trafficking operations and partnerships with the Federal Government to reap the positive results of the initiative.

Earlier, the Balochistan provincial government had called on the Federal government to compensate for the losses caused by stopping of illegal fuel trade in the area, which has more consequences for the poor and working class.

There are now whispers in the Pakistani government trying to develop a framework for managing legal fuel trade with Iran and examining fuel imports from the neighboring country.

The Pakistani Ministry of Petroleum with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to develop a method for legal fuel trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Pakistani government appears to be considering legal imports of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, from Iran.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says the move reflects Islamabad's determination to strengthen legal trade and management, especially at border crossings with neighboring countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced a new plan to fight smuggling urging security and law enforcement forces to crack down on smugglers, especially in Balochistan.

He had previously ordered the formation of a new anti-trafficking force and the construction of border markets between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistani officials and experts see the fight against smuggling of goods and fuel as essential to the country's economic prosperity and unemployment.

