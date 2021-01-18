Major Gen Baqeri calls for getting stronger in all areas to thwart sanctions

Baqeri made the remarks at a local ceremony focusing on ways to save achievements of the Sacred Defense.

Speaking about the US terrorist attack to assassinate Lt General Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, he said that Soleimani's agenda was permanency of values of the Sacred Defense 1980-1988.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 21. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide in commemoration of martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran 1980-88.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport were targeted in a US terrorist attack on January 3, 2020.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish