Lifting of sanctions, Iran's logical demand: Salehi

Salehi referred to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's televised remarks on January 8, 2021, quoting that Iran does not insist on United States' return to the international nuclear accord and Tehran is not in a hurry for that, but the Iranians' rational demand is the lifting of sanctions.

According to KHAMENEI.IR, the head of AEOI also said that the imposition of sanctions by the West, in particular the United States, is a cruel act in today's world, which is not based on rationality, but it knows very well bullying; so, certain states, who could not accept Iran's way of governance, adopt a hostile policy towards the independent country. Thus, the real challenge between Iran and the West does not stem from the nuclear issue, he added.

The nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the six world powers, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia as well as Iran and the European Union. According to the accord, the P5+1 was to lift initial nuclear-related sanctions against the Islamic Republic and in return, Tehran accepted to reduce the level of its nuclear activities. However, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the international agreement in May 2018, re-imposing an embargo on Iran; so, the Iranian side scaled back parts of its commitments under the JCPOA.

Salehi pointed to the ups and downs in implementing the nuclear agreement, noting that the US refused to abide by their commitments under the deal and prevented Iran from all economic profits that it had to achieve from the agreement; so, Tehran decided to adopt steps to scale back its obligations.

The US officials showed that they could easily break their international promises; so, Iran could not trust them and their commitments; therefore, if the Americans issue communiqué on lifting sanctions, Tehran will announce that it will adopt proper steps in response, but if they carry out operational work, the Iranians will do the same, the official asserted.

Iran tries to preserve its political independence, which has been brought about by the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he said, adding that the Iranian nation wants to make decisions by themselves and that the Islamic Republic is against the dictation of policy by others.

He went on to say that the AEOI prioritizes the construction of a nuclear power plant because the Supreme Leader called for the generation of 20,000 to 30,000 megawatts of electricity.

According to the former diplomat, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also gives importance to procuring raw materials as well as fuels needed for power plants.

Salehi said on the conclusion that Iranian nuclear officials send reports to the Supreme Leader time and again, including the last report on quantum technology for nuclear development.

