Iran, Ghana keen on agricultural, economic cooperation

Iran’s Shahrokh Shajari and Ghana’s Habib Tijani held talks in Ghanaian capital of Accra in presence of Iranian Ambassador to Ghana Gerami.

The two senior officials stressed sharing know-how and technology between the two countries.

Iran’s trade with Africa in the first seven months of the Iranian year (starting on 20 March 2020) has been about 960,000 tons of good with the value of about $180 million.

Iran’s export to Ghana, which tops the ranking of the Iran’s export to African countries, has been about 196,500 tons with the value of $52.8 million.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish