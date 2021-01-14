Iran, Japan to share research on historical monuments repairs

According to the National Museum of Iran, a webinar was held with participation of reconstruction experts from Japan’s Teikyo University, Japan’s National Research Institute for Cultural Properties, Iran’s National Museum, and Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts office of Golestan Province.

The goal of the meeting was to present the latest achievements in the projects of Iran’s National Museum and Japan’s Teikyo University.

Iran and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have traditional ties for maintenance of cultural heritage.

