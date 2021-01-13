Helicopter carrier ‘Makran’ manifesting intelligence of Iranian youth: Navy Commander

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the "Zereh" (meaning ‘Armor’ in Farsi) missile launcher and helicopter carrier dubbed "Makran", he stated that Iranian youth are able to achieve new and valuable accomplishments from every possibility and capacity.

Makran coasts and the Sea of Oman today are witnessing the creation of an epic of independence and self-sufficiency that has defied the cruel sanctions of global arrogance, he underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he termed the missile-launching warship ‘Zereh’ a powerful vessel, noting that it is the result of the round-the-clock efforts of naval engineers and craftsmen and the support of all Iranian scientific, industrial and academic centers.

‘Zereh’ is ready to be deployed to the maritime patrol mission and embody the consolidation of security at sea, he pointed out.

Enemies who have resorted to ridiculous sanctions must realize that Iran will never be stopped, he underlined.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish