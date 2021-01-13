Int'l Exhibit on Water, Electricity opens in Tehran

The 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2020) and the 16th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition kicked off on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Iraqi Trade Minister Alla Ahmed Al-Jubouri .

Over 275 domestic and foreign companies are participating in the mentioned exhibitions, of which 200 exhibitors are present in the IEE expo and more than 75 companies are participating in the water and wastewater exhibition.

Iran’s International Water and Wastewater Exhibition, and the IEE exhibition, as the largest industrial and commercial events in Iran in their sectors, are held annually with the presence of a large number of capable domestic and foreign companies in the field of electricity, as well as water and wastewater industries.

The exhibitions are a great opportunity for companies active in these industries, to showcase their achievements and products to the experts and people involved in the special fields, and to direct their future activities and innovations by considering the market demand the industry trends and direction of economic development.

Chairwoman of a headquarters in charge of organizing the exhibitions, Ms. Sediqeh Babran, said that visitors can attend the two events at Tehran’s international fairground on January 12-15.

Babran said that this year’s exhibitions are held at a higher scientific level since a remarkable number of experts, specialized companies and technology owners would attend the events in two separate sections.

She said that the two exhibitions will be held in full compliance with the health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, noting that visitors can take a virtual tour of the expo for the first time.

