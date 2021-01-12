Kyrgyzstan keen on transit of goods via southern Iranian ports: Ambassador

Atahanov made the remarks in a meeting held with Managing Director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad.

In the meeting, the ambassador said transit of goods through Iranian southern ports to Sarakhs border in the northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan then to Kyrgyzstan is of paramount importance due to closure of the border between Kyrgyzstan and China.

He further expressed hope that such a capacity will be made use of.

Meanwhile, Rastad said Iran is ready to promote its ports, maritime and training capacities in line with mutual benefits with Kyrgyzstan.

Thanks to the active presence of operators and suitable equipment in the north and south of Iran, it will be possible to present services with the highest quality and the least cost, Rastad noted.

Referring to development in the strategic port of Chabahar in southern Iran and launch of Zahedan-Chabahar railway project, he said the Iranian port has a great capacity to transit goods to Central Asian states including Kyrgyzstan.

Touching upon the 2016 Chabahar agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan, Rastad said it does not mean that the agreement is limited to the three countries, other states can also join it to make use of its capacities.

He went on to say that other countries can join the Iran-India-Afghanistan trilateral MoU on developing the Chabahar transit port.

Chabahar, as Iran's only oceanic port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani government to the development of Chabahar have accelerated the progress in its development in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn have been berthed at the port in a single week.

