Official: Reality of US system evident in its recent events

Referring to the recent events in the United States, Vaezi wrote on his Instagram page that what "we are witnessing in the last two months after the US presidential election is part of the real face of the US regime, which has become more pronounced in the past four years as the Trump administration comes to the office".

He added that the issue of election fraud, street riots, and the attack on Congress that disrupted the official session of Congress is one of Trump's domestic heritage.

In the past four years, the Trump administration's destructive and wrong policies, in addition to a further decline in the US, have caused political and economic insecurity and instability in the world, he noted.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish