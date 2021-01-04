Iran, Pakistan agree to establish anti-narcotics information exchange committee

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi in an interview with IRNA on Monday after a meeting with Director-General of Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) Major General Mohammad Arif Malik said the meeting was constructive and fruitful.

"Today's meeting focused on bilateral issues related to the latest situation and methods of drug trafficking in the region, especially at the border crossings,” he said.

Karimi said Iran and Pakistan have decided to establish an information exchange committee between the two countries' anti-narcotics forces and joint border patrols.

He said that it was agreed that Iran and Pakistan would take joint steps to target the main elements of trafficking in the region and prevent illegal activities.

Referring to the increase in poppy production in Afghanistan and the serious threat faced by Iran and Pakistan, Karimi added this issue was also placed on the agenda and the Pakistani side promised to cooperate.

"Human and drug trafficking, drugs and weapons must be stopped in any possible way that is why the action of the Pakistani government to fence the common borders is important and Iran welcomes it," he said.

Karimi said that it was agreed that Iran would set up a dog center for the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force and assist in equipping it and cooperating in providing the necessary training to Pakistani agents.

Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi arrived in Pakistan yesterday on a two-day official visit. He also met separately with Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmad today.

He is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Minister of Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah tomorrow. He will also meet with the Director-General of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi.

