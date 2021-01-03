General Soleimani cannot be eliminated spiritually: Afghan party leader

Jafari made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA on the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani.

General Soleimani was a role model in the fight against terrorism, occupation and bullying in the world, he said, adding that the US and the Zionists were forced to physically eliminate him as it was impossible for them to tolerate him.

Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

9341**1416

