Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis commemorated near Baghdad airport

General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) and al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were targeted near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The terrorist act was ordered by US President Donald Trump and carried out in a drone strike.

Saturday night's ceremony was also attended by Iraj Masjedi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad and Faleh Al-Fayyaz, the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit.

The candle-lighting and unveiling of the remains of the vehicles of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among the different parts of the martyrdom anniversary ceremony.

A number of speakers hailed the high characters of the commanders and their bravery in fighting terrorism.

The participants called for taking revenge for the martyrs, stressing the need for the continuation of their holy path until the expulsion of the US troops from Iraq and the whole region. They also emphasized on brining to justice perpetrators of the heinous assassination.

The ceremony was held to swear allegiance to the martyrs. A similar commemoration ceremony was held next to the tomb of Martyr al-Muhandis in the Iraqi city of Najaf, and another ceremony was held in the holy city of Karbala./IRNA

1424