Parliament to hold closed session to review FATF matter next week: Lawmaker

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament is set to hold a closed session next Sunday to discuss issues related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a senior Iranian parliamentarian says.

Ali Nikzad, Parliament’s vice-speaker, said the meeting would be held on February 2.

Iran has been debating whether joining the FATF would allow foreign interference in its financial affairs. While the Iranian administration is seen as favoring membership in the body, some political factions, including in Parliament, are opposed to it.

Established in 1989, the FATF is an inter-governmental body aimed at combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and other threats to the international financial system. The FATF describes itself as a “policy-making body.”

Last month, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that the Expediency Council would re-examine FATF-related bills.

1483**4482