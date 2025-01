Tehran, IRNA – Iranian wrestler Amir-Mohammad Yazdani has bagged the bronze medal in the 74kg weight category in international wrestling games in Russia.

Yazdani lost his last match to rank third in his category in the Russian Ivan Yarygin Cup, which was attended by top wrestlers from Russia and Bulgaria, including world champion Zaurbek Sidakov.

The Ivan Yarygin international freestyle wrestling competitions were held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 23-26.

9376**4482