Iran's Toosi breaks record in running indoor 200m

Tehran, IRNA –  Iranian national female sprinter Maryam Toosi has broken the Iranian women's indoor 200m record at the Women's Nevada track and field competition.

Toosi managed to record a time of 23.60 to win the first title of the indoor track and field competition in Nevada, USA, in the 200 meters event, setting a new national record for Iran in indoor 200 meters competitions.

The track and field indoor season in Nevada was hosted by the Wolf Pack from February 23 to 25.

