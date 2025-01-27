Araghchi’s visit to Kabul marks significant breakthrough in Iran-Afghanistan ties: FM spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said that negotiations among neighboring states, including Iran and Afghanistan, are necessary to pave the ground for addressing shared concerns and interests.

In an interview with IRNA, Baghaei said that Araghchi is the first Iranian foreign minister, who visited Kabul over the past couple of years, making this tour a significant breakthrough in the Iran-Afghanistan relationship, adding that such interactions are essential for finding solutions to shared challenges and concerns.

As to Iran’s concern about its water rights to the Hirmand (Helmand) River, Baghaei mentioned that Afghanistan’s caretaker government pledged to comply with its commitments under the Afghan-Iranian Helmand River-Water Treaty of 1973 and adhere to Islamic and ethical principles in order to respect Iran’s water share.

On the issue of Afghan migrants in Iran, Baghaei said that officials in Kabul lauded Iranians’ hospitability over the past 4 to 5 decades. He expressed hope that collaborative efforts would lead to effective measures for addressing the issue of illegal migrants in Iran.

The two parties also emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism, in particular against the Daesh terrorist group, the spokesperson added.

He also said that Iranian and Afghan officials held meaningful talks on advancing economic and trade exchanges and that the economic delegation accompanying FM Araghchi during this tour played a vital role in identifying new opportunities for collaboration.

