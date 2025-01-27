Iranian minister visits Turkiye for talks on economic cooperation

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has traveled to Turkiye where she is due to follow up on the previously signed agreements between the two countries.

Sadegh arrived in Ankara on Monday at the head of a delegation.

She was welcomed by Iran's ambassador to Turkiye as well as officials from the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The Iranian minister is set to hold talks with Turkish authorities on the agreements previously reached by Tehran-Ankara Joint Economic Commission, and to review the ongoing transportation cooperation between the two countries.

