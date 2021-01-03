Artists to portray Gen Soleimani's immense services

The artists in northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan are doing so as Gen Soleimani had been a Khadem of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Khadem e Imam Reza is called to whom give services freely to pilgrims who visit Imam Reza Shrine, eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, in northeast Iran.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted in a US terrorist attack on January 3, 2020.

The Arts Institute of Astan-e Qods Razavi is a body in Razavi Khorasan Province, which is pioneer in introducing aspects of Gen Soleimani's character and his profound thoughts, that has gathered many artists together to create a masterpiece on the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of Lt Gen Soleimani.

The said that different songs are to be played on the martyrdom anniversary.

Head of libraries and museums of Astan-e Qods Razavi has announced readiness of his organization to establish a museum to showcase Resistance focusing on Gen Soleimani's activities.

Hojjatoleslam Jalal Hosseini said he is ready to do so in order to keep the names of important personalities like Gen Soleimani alive in history.

He further called on filmmakers, authors and researchers to make effort to achieve this end.

On the eve of the first martyrdom anniversary of Gen Soleimani, a selection of his gifts presented to holy Imam Reza (AS) Shrine was unveiled here.

In a related development, spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of assassination of General Soleimani, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said at a TV program on December 30 that different programs and ceremonies are underway nationwide.

