General Soleimani's blood led to US expulsion from region: Yemeni movement spox

According to Almasirah TV channel, Abdul Salam said on the first anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani's martyrdom that revenge on General Soleimani's assassination and his companions will be only by expelling the US from the region .

The Muslim World is determined to continue with pathway of these martyrs, he said.

"For these martyrs , it is a great honor that their killer is the well-known killer of the world."

The spokesman of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement added that blessing of bloods of the two commanders led to solidarity of the Islamic nations concept among a broad spectrum of the Muslim World.

The Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi- Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport early on January 3, 2020 in two cars, were targeted and assassinated in US terrorist attack.

