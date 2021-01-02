Jan 2, 2021, 9:11 AM
Supreme Leader offers condolences over Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi demise

Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message expressed condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi.

In his message, Supreme Leader described demise of senior cleric as a loss for the seminary and the Islamic studies.

He termed Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi as a prominent thinker, a qualified manager, with an eloquent language in expressing truth and perseverance in the right path.

In the meantime, the Leader ondoled with bereaved family of the late Ayatollah, his students and the seminary.

Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi was succumbed to illness at the age of 86 on Friday.

