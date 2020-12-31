President inaugurates operation of power projects in four provinces

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference.

The power and drinking water development projects, on which some 2,700 billion tomans were spent, were put into operation in West Azarbaijan Province and Ardebil Province in northwestern Iran, Isfahan, central Iran and the northern province of Mazandaran.

Kani Sib Dam is one of those projects in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan, from which the water is piped to Urmia Lake to help its survival.

Over the past several months, the government has inaugurated operation of series of development projects across the country in line with the guidelines of the Supreme Leader on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

1483**1416

