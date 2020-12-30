Suing Trump for assassinating General Soleimani “doable”: Official

Kadkhodaei said that some experts of international law believe that while countries' officials are immune from prosecution when in office, pursuing US officials, especially Trump, for assassinating General Soleimani is possible.

Saying that even after a year, many Iranian officials have the issue on agenda, he added that General Soleimani was known as a lover of peace and humanity.

He also said that General Soleimani spared no effort to help the people of Iran and the region and his martyrdom was condemned and considered as a crime by the world.

Kadkhodaei said that killing General Soleimani was a special case because there was no record in history of the world that a high-ranking official of one country be assassinated by a third country on an official visit to another country.

He also said that as a case of state terrorism, what the US did can be prosecuted in Iranian and Iraqi courts as well, adding that assassination of General Soleimani was violation of 1961, 1962, 1973 and 1949 conventions and even anti-terrorism resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and UN Charter.

