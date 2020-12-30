Judiciary chief: Trump not immune from punishment for assassinating Gen. Soleimani

In a legal and judicial follow-up session in the case of the assassination of General Soleimani, Raisi said that the assassination of General Soleimani is a matter that will never be forgotten, neither its tragedy nor the people's demand to punish the perpetrators.

Stressing on the need to seriously pursue the perpetrators of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, he noted that there are enough documents to pursue the matter and demand punishment for the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Appreciating the actions of the Quds Force and other relevant governmental and non-governmental sectors for the legal and judicial pursuit of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani over the past year, Raisi also appreciated the cooperation of the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq and stressed the need to continue this cooperation in three criminal, legal and international areas.

Referring to the US regime's claims of immunity because of its legal status, he said that no element can prevent the US officials from being investigated and they should be accountable to the crimes committed in the assassination of martyr Soleimani.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

