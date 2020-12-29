Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission to resume work after 6 years

Speaking to the reporters, Ardakanian said Iraqi specialized delegations will participate in the Tehran meeting and Iranian private and public sectors will hold constructive consultations for developing bilateral relations.

He added that the trip was made for expanding ties with Iraq in various fields.

Trade Minister of Iraq Alla Ahmed Hassan expressed happiness over the Iranian delegation’s trip to Iraq and added that the trip is aimed at paving the way for holding the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission as successfully as possible.

Delegations from the Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade; Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Petroleum; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Central Bank of Iran accompanied Ardakanian to Iraq.

Iranian Energy Minister Ardakanian arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and was welcomed by Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush. It is his second visit to Baghdad in the current Iranian year (starting on March 12).

Arrangements for the upcoming Tehran-Baghdad Joint Economic Commission and regulating the payment of Iraqi debt to Iran are on the agenda of Ardakanian’s visit to Baghdad.

