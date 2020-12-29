Iran energy minister on a visit to Baghdad

During his stay, Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart and other senior Iraqi officials.

He will seek payment of arrears concerning electricity supply to Iraq and arrangements for upcoming Tehran-Baghdad joint economic commission meeting.

Iranian Energy Ministry demanded the Iraqi partner to pay debts to regulate electricity supply to Iraq.

Iran needs to repatriate foreign assets to meet the expensive cost of campaign against deadly COVID-19 pandemic and demanded the government of Iraq and South Korea to pay their arrears to Iran.

