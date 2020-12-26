Dec 26, 2020, 1:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84162017
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, India companies to hold online meeting to share technology know-how

Iran, India companies to hold online meeting to share technology know-how

Tehran, Dec 26, IRNA - Iran and India will hold online Forum to share technology know-how between the Iranian and Indian companies. The Forum is sponsored by the Presidential Office in charge of promoting science and technology.

The Forum begins on January 31, 2021 and the registration deadline for the applicants is until January 11, 2021.

Those interested to learn more information are invited to refer to  www.tesc.ir.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =