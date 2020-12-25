"53 Coup" chosen as most popular film of Cinema Verite

The film depicts the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d'état.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks, as well as masterclasses were held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprised short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition was in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The new edition of the event kicked off in Tehran on December 15 and wrapped up on December 22.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish