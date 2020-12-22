MP says clues found about terror of Fakhrizadeh

Different aspects of the terrorist attack have well been examined and this shows high capability of Iranian security and intelligence forces, Mojtaba Zolnouri, Chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, east to Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

Security forces have taken effective measures to discover the clues, Zolnouri announced.

He said that the intelligence forces are pursuing the terror case.

"First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute the perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," Khamenei.ir quoted the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as speaking about the incident.

In a related development, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri presented the first-class Medal of Nasr (Victory) with a signature of the Supreme Leader to the family of the assassinated scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on December 13.

