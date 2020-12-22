US exit from region pre-requisite for sustainable peace, security: Shamkhani

Shamkhani said the US has intensified its destabilizing moves in Western Asia, which reached its peak with assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohamdes in terrorist attack at Baghdad airport.

Shamkhnai added that Iran is determined to take revenge for the brutal crime on the commanders and agents of the terror attack to prevent repetition by the US and its agents and make them leave the region.

He explained Iran’s principle and policy of strengthening good neighborly ties and establishing strategic relations with all its neighbors, adding that Afghanistan has a special place due to its numerous commonalities and affinities with Iran.

Expressing happiness over the inauguration of Khaf-Herat railroad and hoping that project will be effective to augment trade ties between Tehran and Kabul and the welfare of Afghan people, he said that creating infrastructures in every field is inevitable for economic development.

Referring to the common interests and threats especially terrorism, Shamkhani stressed Iran’s decisive support for Afghanistan and enhancement of interactions between Tehran and Kabul in political, economic, and security aspects.

Warning against expansion of Daesh terrorist group activities in Afghanistan and its threats against the country and the region, he stressed alertness and synergy in eliminating this cancerous gland.

Mohib thanked Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees in the past 40 years.

Mohib said in the meeting that Iran is second home to Afghans and added that his government and people are ready to expand cooperation with the government and people of Iran.

He said that the Afghan Government appreciates Iran for its efforts to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that the agreement between Taliban and the US has not decreased the group’s destructive moves, but, rather their terrorist activities have been on the rise.

On his one-day visit, Mohib is scheduled to meet with other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish