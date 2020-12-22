Iranian books win award at int'l contest in Qatar

Two Iranian books translated in Arabic included A History of Persian Literature by Ahmad Tamimdari and From the Past of Literary of Iran by scholar of Iranian literature Abdolhossein Zarrinkoob.

Zarrinkoob's book had been translated by Sadeq Khorsha and Tamimdari's book by a Syrian translator with cooperation of Iran's cultural attache in Damascus.

Founded in 2015, Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding aims to encourage translators and publishers working for friendship and cooperation among the world nations.

