"We strongly refute @SecPompeo’s irresponsible anti-#Iran accusations, which blatantly aim to create tension," Khatibzadeh tweeted on Monday.

“Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions. The US military presence is the source of instability in our region,” he noted.

“No amount of spin can divert blame for its evils,” he further said.

